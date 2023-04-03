AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s City Council will host a special meeting Monday afternoon centering an employment agreement with Jared Miller, the city of Amarillo’s city manager.

According to the agenda for the meeting, scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday in the council chamber of City Hall, located at 601 S. Buchanan St., the council is expected to discuss and consider an employment agreement with the city manager.

This public, non-consent, item will come after an executive session portion of the meeting, where the council is expected to discuss Miller’s “performance evaluation” and the employment agreement.

Community members are able to participate in the public comment portion of the meeting for items on the agenda for City Council consideration. According to the agenda, signups will be open until 12:45 p.m. Monday on the city’s website or by calling the City Secretary’s office at 806-378-3014.