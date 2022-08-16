AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council released the agenda for its Tuesday regular meeting, scheduled to be hosted in the third-floor City Hall chamber at 1 p.m.

During the meeting, the council will discuss and receive a presentation surrounding recent gun violence trends within the city of Amarillo and discuss the progress for Partners for Development. They will also hear updates from council representatives of the Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Advisory Committee and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

During the consent agenda portion of the meeting, some of the following items are expected to be voted on:

Consider Award – Airport Terminal Basement Plumbing Upgrades;

Consider Award- Amarillo Zoo Facility Repairs and Renovations;

Consider Approval – Low Income Water Assistance Program Water Provider Agreement.

During the non-consent agenda portion of the meeting, some of the following items are expected to be discussed and voted on: