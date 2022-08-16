AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council released the agenda for its Tuesday regular meeting, scheduled to be hosted in the third-floor City Hall chamber at 1 p.m.
During the meeting, the council will discuss and receive a presentation surrounding recent gun violence trends within the city of Amarillo and discuss the progress for Partners for Development. They will also hear updates from council representatives of the Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Advisory Committee and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
During the consent agenda portion of the meeting, some of the following items are expected to be voted on:
- Consider Award – Airport Terminal Basement Plumbing Upgrades;
- Consider Award- Amarillo Zoo Facility Repairs and Renovations;
- Consider Approval – Low Income Water Assistance Program Water Provider Agreement.
During the non-consent agenda portion of the meeting, some of the following items are expected to be discussed and voted on:
- Consider Lease Agreement Between The City of Amarillo And Friends of AJ Swope
- This item considers a lease agreement between City of Amarillo and FRIENDS OF AJ SWOPE for property located at 1018 S. Polk Street, to be used for a memorial park honoring first responders from the 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle who have lost their lives in the line of duty since the 1880s and into the future.
- Consideration of Ordinance No. 8002
- Discussion and consideration of all matters incident and related to the issuance and sale of “City of Amarillo, Texas, Waterworks and Sewer System Revenue Bonds, New Series 2022”, including the adoption of an ordinance authorizing the issuance of such bonds.
- Consideration of Ordinance No. 8003
- This item is the Discussion and consideration of an ordinance authorizing the issuance of the “City of Amarillo, Texas, Tax Notes, Series 20228”, and resolving other matters incident and related thereto, including the approval of a paying agent/registrar agreement.