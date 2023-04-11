AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council published the agenda for its Tuesday meeting, scheduled for 1 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber. The council is expected to discuss or receive reports from the Amarillo Local Government Corporation and the Animal Management and Welfare Advisory Board, as well as discuss a number of other items related to zoning, sewer expansion, and an amendment to the Amarillo Municipal Code.

According to the agenda, consent items for the Tuesday meeting will include considering Aviation Clear Zone Easements, appointing five candidates for the Amarillo Police Reserve Force, and a resolution declaring the need to acquire a right-of-way to land for sewer expansion.

Non-consent items on the agenda included the first reading of an ordinance that would amend the Amarillo Municipal Code to “clarify the definition of a public place,” which will modify the open alcoholic beverage container prohibition in the Central Business District.

Those seeking to participate in the public address portions of the meeting may use the online registration form to sign up by 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, or sign up by calling the City Secretary’s office at 806-378-3014.

The full meeting agenda can be viewed below.