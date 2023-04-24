AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Amarillo City Council, the council is expected to discuss a measure surrounding a potential violation of the city of Amarillo’s Governance and End Policies by a member of the Amarillo City Council.

According to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, an item scheduled for Tuesday’s Amarillo City Council meeting states that there is expected to be a “discussion of conduct by a City Councilmember as a potential violation of city of Amarillo Governance and Ends Policies, including City Council Member Responsibilities and City Council Member Code of Conduct.”

The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Amarillo City Council chamber at Amarillo City Hall, located at 601 S. Buchanan. The meeting will be streamed on MyHighPlains.com Tuesday afternoon.

In the city of Amarillo’s Governance and Ends Policies, the city lists the City Council’s responsibilities as:

Cast vision for the City

Set policy for the City

Allocate the resources of the City

Evaluate the performance of the City

Hire, terminate and supervise the City Manager and the Municipal Court Judge

Operate as a team of governing officials

Create partnerships with all local government units in the City

Listen to the community about City affairs

Inform the community of City affairs

Establish an atmosphere conducive to a transparent and fair exchange of ideas, needs and policies

Serve as a model of leadership and civility in our City. Always demonstrate respect, kindness, consideration and courtesy to others. Demonstrate prudent and ethical behavior in every action and statement. Inspire public confidence in our City government.

Regularly attend City Council meetings. Prepare in advance of City Council meetings and be familiar with agenda items and public issues. Fully engage in listening and discussion at City Council meetings.

Represent the City at ceremonial functions at the request of the Mayor.

Participate in scheduled City Council or City activities to increase team effectiveness. Serve on subcommittees, boards and commissions as a liaison and keep the City Council informed of such subcommittee, board or commission activities.

Provide information to the City Secretary as needed. Keep current contact information that will be used in case an emergency situation rises.

Furnish financial and any other information that may be required on occasion by local and/or state law.

Later in the document, city officials also outline the code of conduct Amarillo City Council members are required to follow, specifying that “members shall refrain from efforts that may lead to situations in which a Councilmember might have occasion to overstep their bounds.” The document also lists a specific code of conduct and code of ethics members of the Amarillo City Council are required to adhere to, including:

Code of Conduct

Be respectful, kind, considerate and courteous to all people at all times.

Conduct an independent and impartial review of all matters addressed by City Council. In the need of an investigation under Article V Section 19 of the City Charter, a member shall first contact the Mayor to present valid information on the need for an investigation and request the item be placed on the City Council agenda for discussion and vote before proceeding with an investigation.

Support all decisions of the City Council although an individual member may be on the minority side of the outcome. Work toward consensus on every issue. Support and accurately represent the policies of the City when acting in their official capacity. Present their individual opinion on an issue outside of City meetings if they explicitly state they do not represent the City Council or the City.

Adhere to the council-manager structure of government set out in the City Charter. a. Not interfere with the administrative functions of the City or the City staff. Not make requests of the City Manager or City staff that will require a major change in City policy, a substantial investment of time or City resources, or special handling of matter which might result in special favors or the appearance of partiality. Not contact or visit City staff or departments without the advance knowledge of the City Manager or the appropriate Deputy or Assistant City Manager. Not impair the ability of City staff to implement City Council policy decisions. Refrain from using their position to influence the outcomes or deliberations of board and commission proceedings. Direct information requests through the City Manager or the appropriate Deputy or Assistant City Manager and make such requests during normal business hours.

Refrain from making public comments, suggestions or demands concerning any City staff, operations or policy without first discussing the matter with the City Manager. Check with City staff before sending correspondence to see if an official City response is in progress. Never promise action or a result by the City Council or City staff on a specific issue. Consult with the Office of Public Communications and Community Engagement before communicating with the media about any City issue or policy.

Improve his or her governance ability by attending training annually.

Code of Ethics

Demonstrate honesty and integrity in every action and statement.

Work for the common good of the City and not for any private, personal or political

interest.

Comply with the letter and spirit of the laws of the nation, the State of Texas and the City including all City policies.

Assure fair and equal treatment of all persons and transactions coming in contact with the City. Members will not appear on behalf of others before the City Council or any board, commission or proceeding of the City or voluntarily participate on behalf of others in any litigation in which the City is or might be an adverse party.

Be independent, impartial and fair in their judgment and actions.

Have no conflicts of interest. No member or a relative of a member will: Have any financial interest in any transaction with the City. Participate in a vote on any matter in which they have a substantial interest. Accept any gift that would reasonably influence the member in their official duties. The prohibition of gifts shall not apply to: A lawful campaign contribution; An honorarium in consideration for services unless the member or relative would not have been asked to provide the services but for the member’s position; Meals, lodging, transportation in connection with services rendered by the member or relative at a conference, seminar or similar event (if services are more than merely perfunctory); Complimentary copies of trade publications and other related materials; Attendance at hospitality functions at local, regional, state or national association meetings and/or conferences; An occasional item with a value less than fifty dollars ($50.00); Tee shirts, caps and other similar promotional material; Gifts that would have been made independent of the member’s status such as on account of kinship, personal, professional or business relationship; Complimentary attendance at political or charitable fund raising events.

Respect the confidential information of the City. They will not disclose information without authorization nor use information to advance their private, personal or political interests. They will maintain information discussed in executive session confidential.

Not use public resources (City staff, equipment, supplies or facilities) not available to the public in general for private, personal or political purposes.

In response to an inquiry about this agenda item, officials with the city of Amarillo also referred MyHighPlains.com to Article V, Section 19 of the Amarillo City Charter, which reads:

SECTION 19. – INVESTIGATION BY COUNCIL

“The Council may investigate the financial transaction of any office or department of the City government, and the acts and conduct of any officer or employee. In conducting such investigation, the Council may compel the attendance or witnesses, the production of books and papers, and other evidence, and for that purpose may issue subpoenas or attachments which shall be signed by the Mayor; which may be served and executed by any officer authorized by law to serve subpoenas or other process, or any peace officer of the City.

If any witness shall refuse to appear or to testify to any facts within his knowledge, or to produce any papers or books in his or her possession or control, relating to the matter under investigation before the Council, the Council shall have the power to cause that witness to be punished as for contempt, not exceeding a fine of one hundred dollars ($100.00) and three days in the City’s jail. No witness shall be excused from testifying, touching his knowledge of the matter under investigation in any such inquiry, but testimony shall not be used against him or her in any criminal prosecution except for perjury committed upon such inquiry.”

The city of Amarillo provided no other details surrounding what this agenda item would be about, or which Amarillo City Councilmember this discussion item is centering around.