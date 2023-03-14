AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council released the agenda for its meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m. in City Hall, during which it is expected to discuss the city’s five-year improvement plan, possible equipment replacement for John Stiff Memorial Park, and multiple agreements with the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, among other items.

The agenda also listed that city council members will also hold a number of public hearings regarding ordinances related to rezoning and allocating money from an American Rescue Plan of 2021 Home Investment Partnership Program Supplemental Allocation. Members of the public who want to give comment during public address can register until 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday either online or by calling the City Secretary’s office at 806-378-3014.

The award consideration for the John Stiff Memorial Park contract, as detailed in the agenda, would include awarding Child’s Play, Inc. funds for a “turn-key replacement” of playground equipment within existing areas of the park.

Further, the agenda detailed multiple approval considerations related to the AEDC, including a location incentive agreement with “Plant-AS-DNPS-003-2” for the conveyance of 400 in the vicinity of Folsom Road and 24th Street as the company creates “750 new jobs over five years.” The council is also expected to consider a tax abatement agreement between the city, the AEDC, and SW 003 Distribution Logistics, LLC.

Among other items, the city is expected to consider purchasing a rear loader truck for the Solid Waste Collection division as a replacement for another unit that “has reached the end of its useable life cycle.”

The full Amarillo City Council meeting agenda can be viewed below.