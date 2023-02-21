AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council released the agenda for its meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m. in City Hall, during which it is expected to receive updates on a number of outside boards and commissions, the Athletic Field Lighting Project, and the most recent Point-in-Time Count, among considering other items.

As noted in previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, Amarillo officials have made an effort in recent years to improve lighting conditions at parks across the community through methods including certificates of obligation, city funding, and funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Most recently, the city voted in September 2022 to allow for funding improvements to athletic field lighting in the budget and tax rate for 2022-23.

The agenda noted that city officials will receive an update on Community Development HOME-ARP Funding and the most recent Point-in-Time Count. The Community Development Department held a meeting in January to discuss possible uses for HOME-ARP funding, one of which being the possible Transformation Park, which has been described as a project focused on offering a low-barrier “drop-in” shelter for unhoused people in the community. The Point-in-Time Count, as mentioned in previous reports, was expected to be conducted in late January and offer the Community Development Department an estimate of how many people are experiencing homelessness in the Amarillo area and a gauge of the effectiveness of HUD programs and policies.

Among other ordinances and points of discussion listed in the agenda was the second and final reading of an ordinance that would amend Amarillo’s municipal code, including authorizing the City Marshal’s Office to enforce certain health and safety, building safety regulations, and code enforcement. Currently, as noted in published information from the city, Amarillo employs a Building Safety Department and Fire Marshal’s Office that covers a range of those items like building safety and inspections. However, as described by other Texas cities with the department, a City Marshal’s Office is often used to specifically perform law enforcement duties related to the Municipal Court and working with other city departments to promote safety.

Community members interested in participating in the public address portion of the city council meeting may sign up until Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. either by using the online registration form or by calling the City Secretary’s office at 806-378-3014.

The full Amarillo City Council meeting agenda can be viewed below.