AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council will meet Thursday for its second special meeting in a week, officially making decisions surrounding the 2022-23 fiscal year’s tax rate and city budget.

The agenda states that the meeting will occur at 1 p.m. Thursday at the third floor City Council chamber in City Hall, located at 601 S. Buchanan Street. Items that are expected to be discussed and voted on during Thursday’s meeting include:

A Public Hearing on the tax rate;

A second reading on the adoption of the 2022-23 city of Amarillo budget;

A second reading on the adoption of the 2022-23 city of Amarillo tax rate;

Ratification of the city of Amarillo’s 2022-23 tax rate and budget.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Amarillo City Council unanimously approved the first reading of both the tax rate and the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year during Tuesday’s special meeting. During that meeting, the council made the decision to decrease the proposed tax rate to $0.40628, giving the city the ability to fund everything in its 2022-23 budget, along with debt for the new athletic field lighting and the new City Hall facility.