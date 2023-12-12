AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council published the agenda for its meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 3 p.m., which is expected to include discussions regarding John Stiff Park, city manager recruitment, paid parking, license plate readers, city purchases, renovations and resolutions.

The published agenda noted that the city council will receive reports on topics including potentially revising the municipal code to reflect changes in regulating food service establishments, quarterly budget updates, an update on John Stiff Park, options to opt out of water automated metering infrastructure, and a “quiet zone” proposal for Farmers Avenue.

Among the consent items listed in the agenda are multiple rezoning and vacating ordinances, a resolution to work with the Texas Department of Transportation to place license plate readers on the state highway right-of-way, South Georgia Street reconstruction dedication items, purchasing dumpsters and fire department equipment, and police department building renovation items. Further, the city will also consider awards and agreements related to Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport as well as purchases and agreements related to wastewater treatment facility repair projects.

The agenda also noted that among non-consent items, the city council will discuss ordinances related to issuing and selling waterworks and sewer system revenue bonds, rezoning and vacating certain areas of the city, the potential approval of the five-year Community Investment Program for FY 2023-24 through 2027-28, and a resolution related to “digital dignity, rights, and privacy policy.”

Those wishing to participate in public comment items can sign up here, by calling the City Secretary’s office at 806-378-3014, or in person in Room 303 of City Hall. Those wanting to give comment should sign up at least 15 minutes before the scheduled meeting time.

The full meeting agenda can be viewed below, with the agenda packet found here.