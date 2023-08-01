AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo published the agenda for its Tuesday city council meeting, scheduled for 3 p.m. at City Hall, which is expected to include items such as discussions about the utility bill online payment system, budget matters, and possible purchases of property and facility-related items.

According to the agenda, officials are expected to announce the winners of the “Every Drop Counts” contest during the Tuesday meeting as well as discuss matters such as the utility billing and online payment system. Consent items recorded in the agenda include considering accepting a grant from the US Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, expanding improvement work for the Hollywood Road and River Road Water Reclamation Facilities, and awarding a contract for a city insurance consultant.

Non-consent items on the agenda include considering the 2023-2024 budget for the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation. Further, the council will consider possibly purchasing a concession trailer for the Santa Fe Depot Pavilion, replacement seats for the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, and property in the 2600 block of Linda Drive. The council also discussed the concession trailer and seating purchases in a previous meeting but did not reach a decision.

The full Amarillo City Council meeting agenda can be viewed below, and the adjoining packet can be found here.