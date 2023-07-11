AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo published the agenda for its city council meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 3 p.m., which is expected to include zoning discussions as well as a possible extension for the use of the temporary pump removing water from Greenways Lake.

As noted in the agenda, the council is expected to consider awarding a contract to extend the rental of a temporary pump used to remove water from Playa Seven Greenways Lake for up to 12 more weeks. This comes after the extension of the ongoing disaster declaration in Amarillo on June 8, as well as the initial purchase of the temporary pump. The council will also consider a contract to keep the temporary pump on Western Plaza Drive for an extra four weeks.

Other considerations listed among the agenda’s consent items included roof replacements for the Bonham Pump Station and Osage Ozone Building, flooring replacements for the Southwest Branch and Northwest Branch Library locations, and accepting a community mental health grant for the LOSS Team.

The agenda also included that the meeting will have the first reading of an ordinance designating about 413.5 acres around the area east of Folsom Road and north of 24th Street as “Reinvestment Zone No. 23” for commercial/industrial tax abatement.

Further, the Amarillo City Council is expected to discuss appointing elected officials and citizens to fill vacancies on certain city boards and commissions, including:

Requiring Councilmembers: One position on the Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board; One position on the Convention and Visitors Bureau; Two positions on the Council Audit Committee; and Two positions on the First Responders Excellence and Innovation Fund.

Not requiring Councilmembers: One position on the Canadian River Municipal Water Authority; and One position on the Parks Advisory Board.



Community members wanting to participate in public comment, as noted on the agenda, may sign up online here or by calling the City Secretary’s office at 806-378-3014 or in person at least 15 minutes before the scheduled meeting time.

The full Amarillo City Council meeting agenda can be viewed below, and the adjoining packet can be found here.