AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council published the agenda for its meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 3 p.m., which will include discussions on items including parking in downtown Amarillo, appointing an investment officer for the city, and possible upgrades to Hodgetown Stadium.

According to the published agenda, Amarillo City Councilmembers and officials are expected to receive reports on and discuss a number of items during Tuesday’s meeting, including paid parking in the downtown Amarillo area and zoning code parking regulations. Officials are also expected to discuss licenses and business regulations, the process for the 2023 election of the Appraisal Board of Directors, and the Northeast Interceptor construction project.

Among the consent items listed in the published agenda, officials are expected to consider a number of dedications for easements, as well as multiple contracts, purchases, and accepting grant awards.

The agenda also included non-consent items such as considering the adoption of the City of Amarillo 2023 Investment Policy and appointing an Investment Officer, who will be responsible for approving the policy according to Texas law. Further, the council is also expected to discuss improvements to the “Multipurpose Events Venue” – Hodgetown Stadium – to be in accordance with Major League Baseball stadium requirements. As noted in the agenda, the possible upgrades would be funded through Hotel Occupancy Taxes and the Elmore Sports Group.

