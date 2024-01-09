AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council published the agenda for its first regular meeting of 2024, scheduled for Tuesday at 3 p.m., which is expected to include discussions and updates regarding city manager recruitment, water meters, speed limits, and an agreement with the Randall County Jail.

The published agenda noted that the city council will receive reports on topics including budget amendments and the working budget as well as presentations from “City Manager Recruitment Firm Finalists.”

Among the consent items listed in the agenda are multiple rezoning and vacating ordinances, the final reading of an ordinance that would annex a 1,086-acre tract of land near Highway 60 and North Parsley Road, and as well as purchases and agreements related to wastewater treatment facility repair projects among others.

The agenda also noted that among non-consent items, the city council will discuss ordinances related to options to opt out of automated water metering infrastructure, possibly changing the speed limit on parts of Helium Road and Hollywood Road from 55 mph to 35 mph, and sunsetting the Traffic Advisory Board and the Pedestrian Bicycle Safety Advisory Board. Further, the city council is expected to consider a resolution to enter a revised jail services agreement with Randall County, as well as a resolution for transit services outside Amarillo city limits to Randall County jail.

Those wishing to participate in public comment items can sign up here, by calling the City Secretary’s office at 806-378-3014, or in person in Room 303 of City Hall. Those wanting to give comment should sign up at least 15 minutes before the scheduled meeting time.

The full meeting agenda can be viewed below, with the agenda packet found here.