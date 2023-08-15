AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo published the agenda for its Tuesday city council meeting, scheduled for 3 p.m. at City Hall, which is expected to include discussion topics such as proposed fiscal year 2023-2024 tax rates, and considering rezoning the site of the upcoming Buc-ee’s location.

According to the agenda, Amarillo City Council members will discuss or receive reports on items such as updates to the International Code Council Codes.

Consent items listed on the agenda included considering accepting annual contracts for supplies and services related to street maintenance and airport asset management.

The agenda also listed a number of non-consent items for which the council is expected to hold public hearings, including considering rezoning the area around the upcoming Buc-ee’s location from an Agricultural District to a Heavy Commercial District. Further, the council will discuss and consider the proposed tax rate for maintenance and operation and debt service for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, and multiple nominations for the Texas Enterprise Zone program.

The agenda further noted that non-consent items during the meeting will include considering a contract for new LED walking paths, area safety lighting, and lighting control systems for Sam Houston Park, San Jacinto Park, and Medical Center Park.

The full Amarillo City Council meeting agenda can be viewed below, and the adjoining packet can be found here.