AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to published agendas, the Amarillo City Council will meet twice on Tuesday afternoon; once in an executive session to discuss the Amarillo Civic Center Complex project lawsuit and the employment of Deputy City Manager Andrew Freeman, and a council meeting with funding, budget, and tax rate discussions expected.

The executive session comes after the recent affirmation of the trial court judgment in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Project lawsuit, as well as the recent firing of former Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller and Deputy City Manager Freeman taking his place in the interim.

Among the items listed in the agenda for the Amarillo City Council meeting set for 3 p.m. Tuesday, officials are expected to cover a number of discussion items related to topics such as American Rescue Plan Act funding allocations, the Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Facility, the Amarillo Metropolitan Planning Organization Board, and the New City Hall construction project.

Further, the agenda noted that the city council members will hold a public hearing and the first readings of the 2023-2024 budget and proposed tax rates. Officials are also expected to consider items including the possible purchase of drones for the Amarillo Police Department, land for the future site of Fire Station #14, new park lighting systems, and the possible sale of space inside the downtown parking garage.

The full Amarillo City Council meeting agenda can be viewed below.