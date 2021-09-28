WATCH LIVE: Amarillo City Council speaks on parks, North Heights re-zoning projects in weekly meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council announced its agenda for Tuesday’s scheduled 1 p.m. meeting, involving a host of topics for review including multiple updates and discussions related to the city parks and North Heights projects.

The Parks Master Plan was set to be presented to the Amarillo City Council during Tuesday’s meeting after a unanimous vote in a Parks and Recreation Board meeting on Sept. 20. The vote was the culmination of more than two years of effort, having begun in 2019, which may now give the department a chance to focus on repairing and/or replacing its high-risk assets.

Further, the meeting is expected to include discussion on the North Heights Rezoning Initiative. As described by the City, “The North Heights Rezoning Initiative is a proposal to rezone about 800 acres in the North Heights neighborhood to support economic empowerment, home ownership and renewing the North Heights legacy in Amarillo.”

The full meeting agenda can be viewed here.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.