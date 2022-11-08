AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council released its agenda for the regular meeting set for Tuesday at 1 p.m. in City Hall, including items related to solid waste, upcoming debt issuances, and a settlement agreement from a construction-related lawsuit.

The agenda noted that the city council will also hear comments from the public during the meeting. Those interested in participating in the public address portion of the meeting can sign up until 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday using this form or by calling the City Secretary’s office at 806-378-3014.

Among other discussion items, the agenda noted that the city council will discuss an update from the Solid Waste Department. Noted in previous reports, officials with the department said it aims to return to twice-a-week waste collection services by December after services were cut due to cited staffing shortages.

The agenda also detailed that the city council will consider ratifying a settlement agreement with L.A. Fuller & Sons Construction, Ltd., related to a 2017 lawsuit surrounding improvements to the city’s water system. The settlement agreement included that L.A. Fuller & Sons Construction, Ltd. would agree to pay a total of $5 million to the city to settle the suit claims.

Non-consent items on the agenda included considering Resolution No. 11-08-22-3, which was listed as, “the discussion and consideration of all matters incident and related to approving and authorizing publication of notice of intention to issue certificates of obligation, including the adoption of a resolution pertaining there to.”

Another non-consent item on the agenda was the consideration of a construction contract for the new Transit Multimodal Terminal at 6th Avenue and Bowie Street. The award could be given to Tri-State General Contractors Group, Inc. for over $8.6 million.