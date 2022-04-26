AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council published the agenda for its Tuesday meeting, expected to be held at 1 p.m. in City Hall in the third floor Council Chamber.

After recognizing National Fair Housing Month, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Day, and Public Service Recognition Week, the agenda notes that the City Council will hear public comments before moving into the day’s docket.

Those who wish to give public comment on the listed agenda items, according to the document, may sign up until 12:45 p.m. Tuesday by using this form or by calling the City Secretary’s Office at 806-378-3014.

The full published agenda can be viewed below:

