Amarillo City Council passes second reading discussing charter election

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is a major City of Amarillo decision and it is now officially on the November ballot.

Amarillo City Council members held a second reading discussing the charter election.

It passed Tuesday with a vote of 5-0.

The council is looking at changing the frequency of city council meetings per year.

They are also looking at extending term limits for city council members and staggering those terms so that no more than three council members can be elected each election cycle.