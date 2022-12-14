AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – During the Amarillo City Council meeting on Tuesday, city officials voted unanimously in favor of a professional services agreement for street improvements in northeast Amarillo.

According to the published agenda, the city of Amarillo awarded the agreement to Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. for an amount “not to exceed $694,100.00.” The agreement focused on professional engineering services for the design and construction of roadway and streetscape improvements along Southeast 10th Avenue, between Arthur Street and Ross Street.

The city also considered other incentive and service agreements during the Tuesday meeting, including a location incentive agreement with Jax Transport, LLC. as well as discussed plans for the distribution of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and a new non-profit focused on sheltering unhoused people.