Amarillo City Council moving forward with the new Thompson Park Pool, also purchases property along Grant St.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Thompson Park pool is getting a new look, according to Tuesday’s Amarillo city council meeting.

The city council is awarding a contract for more than $6 million to start construction for the new pool facility.

The demolition of the old pool is under a second contract. The city council hopes to open the newly constructed facility next Memorial Day.

Also, the city approved the purchase of multiple properties in downtown. In total four locations along Grant street were purchased for $4.75 million.

Among those, the Amarillo Hardware Company building could be renovated for $12 million to become a new city hall location.

That would bring the total to about $17 million, which is around the same estimate the city has for the cost to renovate the current city hall.

The city has up to 10 days after the November election to back out of the purchase in case, the Civic Center bond does not pass.

