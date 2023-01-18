AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Freda Powell, the current Place 2 member of the Amarillo City Council, announced Wednesday that she plans to run for Mayor in the May 2023 election.

This comes after Powell has served on the Amarillo City Council as the Place 2 representative since 2017. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Powell was reelected to the position in May 2021, receiving 56.72% of the vote. During her term on the Amarillo City Council, Powell has served on various committees and served as Mayor Pro-Tem.

“I am well-prepared to be Amarillo’s next mayor,” said Powell in a statement regarding her announcement, “In May, I will have served six years on the City Council. During that time, I have been appointed for 32 months as Mayor Pro Tem, handling the mayor’s duties when she was not available.”

Powell also cited serving with groups such as Downtown Amarillo, Inc. among her credentials, and listed a number of values and priorities that she said would guide her leadership, including focuses on safety, business and finances, and neighborhood revitalization.

“We need to do two things at once – take care of what we have and build toward a prosperous future. We can – and must – do both,” Powell said, “Our children and grandchildren deserve to inherit from us a vibrant and thriving city where they have opportunities to make a good living, to sustain their families and to enjoy life here.”

Powell’s announcement comes on Wednesday, the first day city of Amarillo residents are able to file for a spot on the May 2023 Election Ballot for a City Council seat or for the Mayor position. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, multiple people have announced their intention to run for various city of Amarillo positions, including:

Hobert “Gunny” Brown – intention to run for Place 4;

Tom Scherlen – intention to run for Place 3;

Don Tipps – intention to run for Place 2;

Tanya Winston – intention to run for Amarillo Mayor.

A few of of the individuals who served with Powell in city of Amarillo leadership, including current Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson, along with current Amarillo City Councilmembers Eddy Sauer and Howard Smith, have also announced their intentions to not run for reelection for their positions.

According to previous reports, filing for a place on the May 2023 ballot is scheduled to end at 5 p.m. on Feb. 17. The last day for residents to register to vote in this election is April 6.