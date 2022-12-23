AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo City Council member Place 3 Eddy Sauer, announced in a Facebook post on Friday that he will not be seeking a fourth term on the council.

According to a Sauer Facebook post, Saur thanks the residents of Amarillo who have given me the opportunity to serve in this capacity.

Sauer also stated in the post that he had two main goals that he intended to complete while in office. First, to bring back civility to local government and second, to help make Amarillo a place where my kids wanted to come back and raise their kids.

“Honestly, the civility part was easy! You simply act nice, listen, and be kind! As for making this a place where my kids would come back to raise their kids? That takes a lot more effort, but we are definitely headed in the right direction,” Sauer said.”From the completion of Hodgetown and the Sodpoodles minor league baseball to the many new businesses in Amarillo, we are making headway with more than 4,000 new jobs coming online in the immediate future and even more down the road. From the Amazon Fulfillment Center to Cacique Foods to Albers Aerospace, including the Department of Defense announcement of the award for production of the Bell V-280 Valor. When you add the I-27 designation of the Ports to Plains project announced this year, Amarillo is primed for exponential growth.”