AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo announced Wednesday that the times for Amarillo City Council meetings will be shifted to later in the afternoon every other Tuesday.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, meeting times for the Amarillo City Council will be moving to 3 p.m. starting June 13. Meetings will continue to be hosted every other Tuesday at City Hall, located at 601 S. Buchanan in downtown Amarillo. This comes after Amarillo City Council meetings were previously hosted at 1 p.m. every other Tuesday.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Amarillo City Council underwent a turnover after the May 6 election, with Cole Stanley taking over as Amarillo’s Mayor, Don Tipps being voted into the Place Two seat and Tom Scherlen being voted into the Place Three seat. A runoff election, scheduled for June 24, will determine who will be the Place One and Place Four representatives.

Officials with the city of Amarillo stressed that agendas for Amarillo City Council meetings are posted on the city’s website.