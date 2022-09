AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council posted the agenda for its Tuesday special meeting, expected to focus on a public hearing for the fiscal year 2022-23 budget.

During the meeting, according to the published agenda, the Amarillo City Council will hear from the public on agenda-related items and consider ordinances regarding the city budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, as well as setting an ad valorem property tax rate.

The full agenda can be viewed below.