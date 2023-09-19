AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council announced it will hold a special meeting on Tuesday at 3 p.m. with a focus on discussing upcoming meetings for the city plan, ordinances for public improvement, and holding public hearings on and considering adopting the budget and taxes for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

This special meeting comes after multiple scheduled work sessions and regular city council meetings in the past weeks as Amarillo officials have worked to craft the 2023-2024 budget and tax rates. Among those meetings, departments like the Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management have requested supplies and staff to improve functions for the coming year, and other major and debated changes have been made such as the adjustments to the schedule and staffing for the Amarillo Public Library system.

Among the listed discussion items in the published agenda, the city council said it will discuss upcoming meetings for the city plan as well as agendas and transparency. Further, the consent items listed for the meeting included eight ordinances to be approved regarding five-year service plans for a number of Public Improvement Districts around the city.

The non-consent items for the special meeting were listed in the agenda as focused on the budget and tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year. The agenda noted that there will be public hearings for both the 2023-2024 budget and the tax rate, as well as readings for both of those items and their ratification.

The full agenda can be viewed below and the included agenda packet can be found here.