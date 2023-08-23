AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council is expected to host another set of budget workshops on Wednesday and Thursday focused on the 2023-2024 fiscal year, to be broadcast live for community members starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The budget workshops will follow previous work sessions held on Aug. 9 and Aug. 10, which included discussions with city officials and departments on topics from potential property tax rates, the Amarillo Public Library, solid waste services, and street maintenance.

Amarillo city officials published the agendas for the Wednesday and Thursday budget workshops, as well as notices for Wednesday meetings and discussions with the Convention and Visitors’ Bureau Board of Directors and the Heritage Hills Public Improvement District Advisory Board.

As noted in the agenda, the Amarillo City Council may cover broad topics during the budget workshops including:

Public safety

Infrastructure

Development

Community services

Parks and recreation

Water resources

Public works

Finance

Council pillars

Strategic plans

Legislative agendas

Policies and procedures

Later on Wednesday, as previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, the Amarillo City Council announced it will hold a public meeting at 3 p.m. focused on considering a “separation agreement with City Manager Jared Miller,” and the possible appointment of an interim city manager.

Full agendas and minutes of Amarillo city meetings can be found here. The meeting live streams will also be available for viewing in this article.