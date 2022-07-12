AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council released the agenda for its meeting scheduled for July 12 at 1 p.m., which included multiple items ranging from considering playground equipment replacements for Thompson Area 4 park to purchasing trucks for solid waste collection.

As noted in the agenda, those wishing to participate in public address will be able to sign up until Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. by using this form, or by calling the City Secretary’s Office at 806-378-3014.

The full agenda for the meeting can be viewed below:

