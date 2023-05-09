AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Tuesday, the Amarillo City Council is expected to host its final regular meeting before the swearing-in of incoming members on May 16, with only Amarillo Place One Councilmember and Mayor-elect Cole Stanley set to continue into the upcoming term.

Place One and Place Four on the Amarillo City Council will remain in flux until run-off elections on June 24, as noted in previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, which will leave Place One vacant and Place Four temporarily filled by outgoing Councilmember Howard Smith. However, colloquially, Tuesday’s meeting will stand somewhat as a bookend for an era of Amarillo local governance.

During Tuesday’s meeting, according to the released agenda, the Amarillo City Council is expected to recognize “National Tennis Month” and “Older Americans Month,” as well as receive reports such as a quarterly budget update. Further, council members will consider ordinances related to the Amarillo Area Public Health District Cooperative Agreement and a number of electrical utility and cattle company easements. Items up for approval will also include the possible purchase of paratransit vans for the Transit Department and motorcycles for the Amarillo Police Department.

The full meeting agenda can be viewed below.