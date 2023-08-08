AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, the Amarillo City Council announced that its budget workshops will be broadcast live for community members to view.
According to Amarillo city officials, council members and city staff will discuss and review the proposed budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year during the workshops in the council chambers at City Hall. The workshops will be open to the public and begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, set to be broadcast similarly to the Amarillo City Council meetings.
The published agenda for the Wednesday work session for the city council included an executive session regarding property in the Downtown Central Business District as well as the budget workshop. Within the budget workshop, the council said it may discuss broad topics including:
- Public safety
- Infrastructure
- Development
- Community services
- Parks and recreation
- Water resources
- Public works
- Finance
- Council pillars
- Strategic plans
- Legislative agendas
- Policies and procedures
City officials noted that no votes will be taken during the budget workshops, though a “broad consensus” may be reached on budget-related topics.
Full agendas and minutes of Amarillo city meetings can be found here.
