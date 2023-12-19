AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo City Council members held a work session Tuesday afternoon to discuss draft ordinances that would designate Amarillo as a sanctuary city for the unborn.

During the session, three draft ordinances were considered though no vote was taken on any ordinance during the work session.

The work session began with a presentation from Dr. William Lile, a pro-life advocate OBGYN from Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida.

Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley said he was willing to take the criticism of only bringing in one expert who is pro-life.

“Bringing a pro-life doctor in to talk about the medical side of not only are you for 86, but also all of the medical interventions that they do inside of the womb, set the tone for what I was hopeful to accomplish here today, which is a path forward, not an argument backwards,” said Stanley.

During the session, Stanley said the council had a responsibility to answer whether or not the state laws have done enough, what is local government’s role, and if local government has a role in protecting life.

“Every time you create a law, you have desired outcomes, and you have undesired outcomes. You have unintentional consequences. So I think we’re trying to work through this considerably and effectively by balancing our liberties. So the way in which you protect life should take into consideration the infringement on businesses, the infringement on personal liberties,” said Stanley.

The draft ordinances in question:

Draft A focuses on regulating possession of the abortion drug, and making possession of the drug punishable by a fine.

Draft B focuses on regulating the possession of abortion drugs and how human remains should be disposed of.

Draft C focuses on the regulation and possession of abortion drugs, how human remains should be disposed and traveling for abortions.

Council Member Place Three, Tom Scherlen, said he is with regulating “the pill” but against regulating travel.

“Lot of stuff I didn’t like was, when they were talking about the transportation, I was against a lot of that. I felt like they had overstepped the Constitution, the Constitution, in my way of thinking, trumps everything. I do think that pill is being used to just abort without any regulations whatsoever,” said Scherlen

Council Member Place Four Les Simpson favored draft Ordinance A, but wants to make the language more concise in determining what medications are regulated and what individuals and entities are regulated.

“I think, the tighter the wording, and the less words you use, the more it’s very clear of what your intent is, my concern is just making sure that when I think of other council members is that we don’t have wording or something where some unintended consequences may happen, that because of the law, certain things happen,” said Simpson.

Council members Scherlen and Simpson were both in favor of having an additional work session to continue working on the ordinance. At the end of the session, another work session was not set.

Mayor Stanley said a vote on the ordinances could come as early as January.