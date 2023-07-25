AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo published the agenda for its Tuesday city council meeting, scheduled for 3 p.m. at City Hall, which is expected to include an update on the “City Plan – Vision 2045” project as well as possible property sales, alongside discussions of tax abatements and location incentive agreements involving the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.

As noted in the agenda, the council is expected to receive an update on the “City Plan – Vision 2045” project and its comprehensive plan. This comes after the development of the long-range plan began in 2022, and officials ran a public survey for feedback and ideas regarding the plan throughout the spring of 2023.

Among other consent items on the agenda, the council is expected to consider purchasing a concession trailer for the new Pavilion at the Santa Fe Depot. The council will also consider purchases such as replacement seating for the Globe News Center for the Performing Arts, ballistic shields for the police department, and water meters compatible with automated meter infrastructure.

Non-consent items on the agenda included considering the sale of property located at Folsom Road and Axiom Drive as well as amendments and agreements related to location incentives and tax abatements.

The full Amarillo City Council meeting agenda can be viewed below, and the adjoining packet can be found here.