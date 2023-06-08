AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Thursday’s special meeting of the Amarillo City Council, the council unanimously approved two flooding-related measures, extending Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley’s declaration of disaster that was approved last week and purchasing a temporary pump to remove water from the Greenways Playa Lake.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, this comes after the commissioners’ courts from both Potter and Randall counties extended their respective declarations of disaster because of the recent rainfall and flooding.

Even though the area has seen significant rainfall over the last two weeks, Amarillo, along with Potter and Randall Counties, saw an additional noteworthy amount of rainfall Wednesday evening into Thursday morning which caused evacuations in the area of South Georgia.

During the meeting

Stanley said the resolution was pretty straightforward, being a 30-day continuation of the declaration of disaster. Officials said that to extend the declaration again, the city council would need to put the declaration back on a future agenda.

“We would hope that within 30 days, we’ll have a significant receding of all the waters (and) all of the pumps will work like we need to,” Stanley said. “We need to evaluate the damage and see to the extent, at best we can before we kind of move out of this phase and close the book. 30 days is what we’re attempting to do. We believe that this will be adequate for us moving forward.”

The council also unanimously approved the contract for a temporary pump at the Greenways Lake in southwest Amarillo, costing around $98,965.68.

According to previous reports, the payment for the temporary pumps would be provided in the Playa Lake Maintenance portion of the city’s budget. Floyd Hartman, an assistant city manager with the city of Amarillo, said half of the cost would be covered by Randall County.

Hartman said that the item was already procured by the city of Amarillo, something which they were able to do under the emergency clause of the Texas Procurement Code.

“That pump is able to pump to a gravity flow main that pumped up McDonald Lake,” Hartman said. “McDonald Lake pumps are in operation, other than when it rains at this point. That system is built this way… This $98,000 is for the mobilization, installation and up to one month. Then, we’ll have to reconsider how long we may need it beyond that.”

Public Comment

Prior to the council voting on the two disaster-specific measures, members of the community participated in public comment, speaking about how flooding, the recent rainfall and the city’s response to the disaster have impacted them.

Christine Andrews, a co-owner of the South Georgia Laundry, spoke during the public comment portion, talking about her experience as a business owner during the recent flooding. Andrews said that the business has not been open to conduct any business since June 2, except for Wednesday when they were able to get into the building for a couple of hours.

“Our four employees have earned no income. We haven’t collected a single tax dollar to help infrastructure and services,” she said. “Our customers, many of who walked to our facility, have had to go without the convenience of a laundromat in their neighborhood. Meanwhile, floodwaters continue to get into our building.”

Andrews said that Thursday has been the worst, with the water surrounding all four sides of the building, with property, equipment and electrical systems being damaged.

“The city has had years since the last heavy rainfall event to evaluate these problems, devise some plans, fund those plans and update infrastructure,” she said. “Yet, here we are with many businesses and homes sustaining damage, unable to provide services or to live in their own space, unable to collect tax dollars to help fund your budget and watching our American dreams float down Paramount, Olsen or, like us, 45th Avenue.”

LaVonda Mosley, a resident of Tascosa Acres on the east creek, also spoke during the public comment portion. While congratulating the new council on their new positions, she said that they walked into a “drainage nightmare” in Amarillo.

Mosely mainly spoke on the damage to property near the east creek, citing tree limbs, trash and sinkholes in the area. She said that the area was losing trees and wildlife, with structures being in jeopardy, stating that there were also blockages in the creek which could also cause damage.

“This is unacceptable to the taxpayers along east Amarillo Creek,” she said. “…It’s time to do something with the east Amarillo Creek. We ask that you do something to assist your north Amarillo taxpayers before many of us lose properties that we have worked so hard for.”

After public comment, Stanley responded to those who spoke, stating that the city will do everything it can to evaluate the damage throughout Amarillo.

“We will, and have every intention on, doing a full evaluation for everything we’ve gone through over the last three weeks,” Stanley said in response to the attendees of Thursday’s Amarillo City Council meeting. “It is unprecedented… Just know it will take us a minute to get through it but we appreciate your patience and we’re going to work on this and staff has been very responsive in working along with us. We will do the absolute best we can with what we have.”

After Thursday’s Amarillo City Council meeting, first responders, and other officials with the city of Amarillo, provided an update during a Thursday afternoon news conference on rescues and other efforts related to the recent flooding and rainfall.