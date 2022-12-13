AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council released the agenda for its meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m., expected to include discussion and updates on subjects including solid waste services, the athletic field lighting project, and Transformation Park.

The agenda also noted that the city council will consider awarding an over $2 million contract to construct a water main replacement in the area of Grant Street and SE Ninth Avenue, and a railroad removal.

The Non-Consent portion of the agenda included a note for the city council to consider approving an incentive agreement between the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation and Jax Transport, LLC., and to consider distributing funding from the American Rescue Plan Act for nonprofit services focused on Amarillo senior citizens.

Further, resolutions under consideration on Tuesday include one that would establish a sister-city relationship with the city of Dnipro, Ukraine.

Also noted on the agenda, those who wish to participate in the public address portion of the meeting may do so by signing up using an online form or by calling the City Secretary’s office at 806-378-3014, before 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday.