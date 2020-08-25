Amarillo City Council discusses tax rate

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tuesday, the Amarillo city council discussed adjusting the city’s tax rate and the city budget for 2021.

The first reading and public hearing are planned for Sept. 8 at the Amarillo Civic Center.

A second reading is scheduled for Sept. 15. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be maintained for those attending the in-person meetings.

