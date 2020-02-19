Amarillo City Council discusses social hosting ordinance

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council is considering an ordinance to fine property owners for allowing minors to drink alcohol.

The social hosting ordinance is an addition to state and federal laws related to underage drinking.

Andrea’s Project President, David Elizalde, is pushing the ordinance. Elizalde lost his daughter in an alcohol-related accident.

This ordinance will add an extra layer of accountability to parents, property owners and businesses. Similar ordinances have passed in 5 other cities.

Elizalde said, “it had a positive impact on the cities, and that’s why we copied their ordinance to bring it to Amarillo so that we would be the sixth city in the state to be able to pass it to help us get control of this underage drinking.”

