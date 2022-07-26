AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council published its agenda for the regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m., which included an update on the city’s Drought Contingency Plan as well as discussion surrounding multiple zoning-focused ordinances.

The City of Amarillo’s Drought Contingency Plan was approved in 2019, a resolution focused on managing water demand and supply for the daily needs of the community. On Friday, city officials asked residents and businesses to follow “Stage 1” of the plan, which implemented a voluntary outdoor watering schedule. In the schedule, odd-numbered and even-numbered addresses switch out days of the week for activities such as watering lawns, and all residents are asked to avoid outdoor watering on Saturdays.

Meanwhile, a number of ordinances up for consideration and public address on the agenda focus on rezoning efforts across the city, including the possible designation of Reinvestment Zones and the shifting of agricultural and residential districts.

Those wishing to participate in public comment, as noted in the agenda, may sign up until 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday using this link, or by calling the City Secretary’s office at 806-378-3014.

The full meeting agenda can be viewed below.