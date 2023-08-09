AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo City Council held this week’s first budget workshop today.

During the budget workshop, City Council along with city staff discussed topics like property tax, the Amarillo Civic Center and community services. According to the City of Amarillo, this workshop is a time of discussion, and no votes will be taken during the workshops although a broad consensus may be reached on budget-related topics.

“During our budget review with city council, we went over some of the state law requirements related to property taxes. So, some of those big talking points are related to kind of the upper end of a property tax rate that the city council could approve without going to some sort of vote of the citizens,” said assistant city manager and chief financial officer Laura Storrs.

Storrs added that the City Council has a restricted tax rate that they can do without asking for citizens’ vote.

“We know our citizens have gotten in their appraised values from the Potter Randall Appraisal District, which is an independent party from the city. And they’ve seen growth and a lot of cases on that. And that can create some concern. But the way state law is written is that the City Council doesn’t have the ability to just imposed whatever tax rate they want,” said Storrs. “They only have a restricted amount that they can do without asking citizens to vote on whether the tax rate can be that high. So, in a year like this, when the appraised values have gone up, the city council, even the maximum tax rate that they could adopt is going to be a lower tax rate than the current year.

Storrs added that property tax is the most important revenue source that City Council has the ability to have an effect, so having this workshop and discussing property tax is beneficial to the entire community.

“We also have to hold a couple of public hearings that will be in September. It helps relay information to our property taxpayers about what actions Council is going to take, what they’re going to talk about, “said Storrs. “And it allows citizens the opportunity to come to those meetings and to voice either, you know, their support of those tax rates in the budget, or maybe their opposition or their concerns related to it.”

The public hearings currently have a tentative schedule to held on Sept. 12 and Sept. 19.

During the budget workshop, Storrs informed city staff and council members know that looking at the projection for the current year the Amarillo Civic Center has a net operating loss of around $1.7 million. She added that looking into next year the net loss is projected to grow by around $1 million.

Council members discussed during the workshop that with the increase that is projected for the next year the city needs to take steps to lower the amount of net loss.

You can watch the full stream of today’s budget meeting here.