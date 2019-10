AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council approved a new tax increment reinvestment zone today.

The area will be at NE 24th Ave. and Folsom Road as an expansion of Center Point Business Park.

The AEDC plans to meet with the city on October 29 to discuss a request for a business to move into that area.

The city hopes the new and high paying jobs will attract people to stay in Amarillo.

That passed with a unanimous vote.