AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – During Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Amarillo City Council, the council voted to move various utilities to the new site of the Amarillo City Hall, located at 600 S Grant.

Initially included on the meeting’s consent agenda, the four items totaled more than $660,000 and included the removal and relocation of various communication, power and gas lines to the new property. However, Amarillo Place One Councilmember Cole Stanley chose to take the items out of the consent agenda, calling each of them for an individual vote. Stanley was the lone council member to vote against each of the items.

This comes after the Amarillo City Council authorized the issuance of tax and revenue notes for the renovation of the Amarillo Hardware building for the new location of City Hall, a measure that Stanley voted against in December 2021. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the council voted in favor of the city taking a short-term note from a bank for $23.9 million, paying it off over a five-year term for the move, while also using $11.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds for the project.

The four City Hall-related items approved by the Amarillo City Council by a 4-1 vote were the following:

An agreement to remove and relocate gas supply lines, awarding Atmos Energy $74,317 for the project. This would take the current underground gas lines and move the gas supply to an underground service on both the south side and the north side of the property;

An agreement to remove and relocate communication lines, awarding AT&T $52,013.87 for the project. This would take the current communication lines and move the communication lines to an underground service on both the south side and the north side of the property;

An agreement to remove and relocate power lines, awarding Xcel Energy $413,197.65 for the project. This would take the current powerlines and move the power supply to an underground service on both the south side and the north side of the property;

An agreement to remove and relocate city fiber and communication lines, awarding Hard Rock Directional Drilling $123,988 for the project. This would take the communication lines currently located at 823 S Johnson and move the communication lines to an underground service on both the south side and the north side of the property.

“Each one of these items is necessary locates for utilities in the area, or that are going to be impacted or need to be moved in order the facilitate the whole project that council has voted to do,” Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller said during the meeting. “…So, we’ll go ahead and get these utilities moved to where there are no conflicts with the future project or with the future demolitions. We’ll also facilitate any future projects that we do downtown.”

Miller said approaching the projects in this fashion would ultimately be cheaper for the city, rather than putting them in the construction project where there could be additional costs associated with the construction company and/or the architects designing the project.

Because Stanley chose to vote on these items separately, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson asked Stanley if he had any questions regarding the items. Nelson also asked if there was a different approach Stanley would be willing to propose regarding these projects.

On these occasions, Stanley said he did not have any questions and did not propose any alternatives, going on to vote against each of the items.