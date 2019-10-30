Amarillo City Council approves location incentive agreement

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council has approved an agreement for a new business to move into the recently approved tax increment reinvestment zone at the CenterPort Business Park.

The agreement is between the city’s economic development corporation and SSI Foods and Bovina Burger.

In the agreement, it will let the company construct a $75,000 square foot new meat production and processing facility and bring in the proper equipment.

The estimated cost for all of this will be around $42 million.

This new facility hopes to add up to 150 new jobs over a five year period.