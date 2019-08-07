Breaking News
Amarillo City Council approves increase in fees for Warford after school program

MyHighPlains Staff

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council has approved an increase in fees for the Warford after school program.

Starting in January, the monthly cost for members will increase to $85 per month.

Members who qualify for free or reduced lunch will pay $35 per month. Non-members will pay $95 per month, and $45 for those who qualify for reduced or free lunch.

Those rates will increase again on August 1, 2020.

Member rates will increase to be $170 per month. Non-members would have to pay up to $190 per month.

The city said the increase is to help keep the center running.

