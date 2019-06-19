Amarillo City Council approves funding for EnterPrize Wire Accelerator program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, the Amarillo City Council approved seed money for the WT EnterPrize Wire Accelerator program.

The motion passed by a vote of 5-0 vote.

Companies from all over the country are encouraged to compete in this 14-week intensive program.

They will develop technology in four categories: Agriculture, Financial, Energy Tech, and Artificial Intelligence.

Kevin Carter, president of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, said they hope to have five companies from our area and five from across the country participate.

“It’s really exciting for our area, and then at the end we hope that those ten companies that they have and each year that they do this will stay in Amarillo and grow the economy that way,” said Carter.

Once this process is complete, companies will be able to apply for $25,000 each in additional seed money.