Amarillo City Council approves first reading of new reinvestment zone

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council approved the first reading of a new reinvestment zone.

The area will be at NE 24th Ave. and Folsom Rd. as an expansion of Center-Point Business Park.

The council will hear that request from the AEDC on October 29.

“It’s important for the growth of Amarillo, the continued development of Amarillo, as far as having new employees, new jobs for our current residents to go apply for. Just to continue to reinvest into Amarillo,” said Andrew Freeman, City of Amarillo director planning and development.

Freeman hopes that the new jobs and high pay will attract people to stay in Amarillo.