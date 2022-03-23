AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After approving plans for three other neighborhoods within the city of Amarillo, the Amarillo City Council recently voted to take the first step to approve the Eastridge Neighborhood Plan.

During Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Amarillo City Council, the council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance that would add the Eastridge Neighborhood Plan to the city’s comprehensive plan. Before it is added, the ordinance has to be presented to the council for a second reading.

How did the city get to this point for the Eastridge Neighborhood Plan?

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the preparations for the Eastridge Neighborhood Plan began in January 2021 with the formation of the Eastridge Neighborhood Plan Advisory Committee, a group of community leaders who helped form the overall neighborhood plan.

The Eastridge plan is the fourth plan the city of Amarillo has partnered with Potter County on. The other plans include the Barrio neighborhood, the North Heights neighborhood and the San Jacinto neighborhood. Officials said that the boundary for the Eastridge neighborhood is Grand St. to the east, 24th St. to the north, Whitaker St. to the west and the railroad tracks to the south.

Before the plan came to the Amarillo City Council for its first reading, the Eastridge Neighborhood Plan was approved by the city of Amarillo’s Planning and Zoning Commission as well as the Potter County Commissioners’ Court.

What does the Eastridge Neighborhood Plan entail?

According to the agenda item, the plan helps provide “a unified vision for the future of Eastridge,” serving as a “roadmap to guide future policy-related decisions as well as public and private reinvestment.”

Community members came together through a series of meetings, as well as surveys, public mailings and opportunities for public comment, to create this overall plan. The plan consists of five overall goals for the Eastridge neighborhood, claimed by the city:

Break the Cycle of No Upward Mobility by Creating New Economic Opportunity

Put the Pride Back by Improving Housing Conditions

Create Safer Places and Spaces by Reducing Crime

Build community by changing perception

Enhance Neighborhood Quality of LIfe with Public Improvements and Beautification

“The plans are an important tool for revitalization – resulting in a new vision for the area, an organized neighborhood association and priority projects for implementation,” the agenda item read.

The five goals each have specific ways that the committee hopes to fulfill the goals. These ways include using urban agriculture as a catalyst for economic development, supporting and enhancing the neighborhood police unit program and establishing a new 20-30 acre community park that is consistent with the parks and recreation department’s master plan.

What could this plan do for Eastridge residents?

Emily Koller, the assistant director of planning for the city of Amarillo, said during the meeting that Eastridge is a part of Amarillo that is seeing a lot of interest, in terms of commercial development. The overall goal of the plan is to provide a voice to the neighborhood through local government, making sure they have access to the same programs and opportunities as other neighborhoods throughout Amarillo.

What is unique about Eastridge is the diversity, Koller said. However, because of that, some do not form a connection to the neighborhood, subsequently not forming a connection to the overall city.

“It’s really interesting that the deterioration in that neighborhood is resulting from some other economic and social challenges, especially related to the meatpacking plant jobs. What we sort of uncovered through this planning process is that there’s this perpetual cycle of in and out-migration as a result of those jobs,” Koller said during the meeting. “They’re good jobs. They have health insurance. They pay pretty well, so when refugees are resettled here, they’re happy to take those jobs. But they’re not good for family life. That, coupled with a lack of a support system for other social services… means that the residents in this area don’t ever have any other change for upward economic mobility. So, they end up leaving and we just see this continual cycle… That’s what this plan is trying to do is provide new economic opportunities to improve the quality of life so they form better connections and we can kind of break that trend and people feel more invested and more proud of this neighborhood.”

Koller hopes that this plan will help represent the diversity of Eastridge residents throughout the city of Amarillo, making the neighborhood stand out.

“I just think there are a lot of ways where this neighborhood could become an asset to Amarillo overall because of the diversity,” she said. “Markets, products, events, things like that. It really could become a destination.”

What did Amarillo city officials say about the plan?

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Amarillo City Council, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson expressed her support for the Eastridge Neighborhood Plan, along with the other plans that have already been completed. Nelson said innovation has come from this process, creating a framework for future neighborhood improvements.

“Neighbors are more attracted to coming and doing and being a part of the process, which does give them a voice,” Nelson said. “It does give them a plan to execute on. So really, what you’re doing is creating hope in each neighborhood that we’re touching.”

At the end of the meeting, Amarillo City Councilmember Eddy Sauer expressed his support for the planning initiative, stressing how important he thinks that the Eastridge neighborhood has some attention paid to it.

“The fact that we’ve got all of those different entities, and there are more entities moving in the edge of where Eastridge is when we talk about Amazon and all of those places that are out there, the potential for growth and for it to be such a great place to live are outstanding,” Sauer said. “I really look forward to seeing this come to light.”

What’s next?

Koller said that the second reading of the ordinance is scheduled for the April 12 meeting of the Amarillo City Council. If the council votes in favor of the second reading of the ordinance, the plan will be adopted as an amendment to the city’s comprehensive plan.

According to the agenda item, the Eastridge Plan Advisory Committee has transitioned to a neighborhood. Koller said the association meets at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at Eastridge Baptist Church, located at 1300 Evergreen.

To see more information about the city’s Eastridge Neighborhood Plan, visit the city’s website.