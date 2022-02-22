AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – During Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Amarillo City Council, the council unanimously approved a location incentive agreement between the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and Caviness Beef Packers, LTD.

This comes as Caviness is building its newest facility in Randall County. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Caviness is building a new $50 million facility on S. Washington Street near Loop 335, which will expand the business’s presence in Amarillo.

According to the City Council agenda item, this agreement gives the opportunity for the Amarillo EDC to provide Caviness with $1,000,000 for the creation of 100 new full-time jobs over a five-year period.

“I think this is going to be a great project,” Kevin Carter, the president and chief executive officer of the Amarillo EDC, said during the meeting. “It just is an example of the mixture of the projects that we’ve been bringing to you. They’re not all new projects. There are some existing businesses that want to expand in our area. They already know how great Amarillo is and they are expanding their business. We are very appreciative of businesses like that who want to expand their footprint in Amarillo and in the area.”

Caviness currently operates processing locations in Hereford and Amarillo after first being established in the region in 1962. The release states that around 2,900 head of cattle are processed each day.

“This expansion will allow us to efficiently produce a larger variety of wholesome beef products to go above and beyond for our customers,” Trevor Caviness, the president of Caviness Beef Packers, said in the release. “Caviness has always called the Texas Panhandle home, and we’re eager to continue building on that success. We very much appreciate Amarillo EDC’s mission of helping attract business growth in the region.”

Carter said this would increase the area’s economic activity by around $15 million annually. Other officials with the city of Amarillo also praised this agreement, encouraging the expansion of a “great local company.”

“The AEDC, as well as the city’s economic development team, very much so appreciates existing businesses,” Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said during the meeting, “and anyone who wants to expand can have a conversation about getting incentives to do that, just like a new business that we are trying to attract to our town.”

Officials expect the new Caviness processing facility to be completed this spring.