AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council approved the funding to begin the demolition of the three warehouses at the old Amarillo Hardware Building during Tuesday’s meeting, continuing the process of moving City Hall to the site, located at 600 S. Grant, in the near future.

Originally on the consent agenda, the item, which will cost $139,700 out of the city of Amarillo’s general fund, awards the contract to Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition LLC to demolish the three warehouses at the site, which officials said is necessary to move forward with the project.

Like the other City Hall-related consent agenda items in past meetings, Amarillo Place One Councilmember Cole Stanley chose to take the item out, calling it for an individual vote. The item was approved with a 4-1 vote, with Stanley ultimately voting against the measure. This comes after Stanley has voiced his disapproval of the move of City Hall in the past, voting against the issuance of tax and revenue notes to fund the project back in December 2021.

During the meeting, Stanley said he voted against the measure because he principally stands against the entirety of the new City Hall project.

“I voted against the relocation of City Hall into that building because primarily it was resourced through a (certificate of obligation),” Stanley said in the meeting. “And so, that has changed and some of that funding is different… I have an issue with the form of payment, the funding. My stance has not changed. I don’t have a specific issue with the amount of the demolition or the need for the demolition. I’m not trying to affect the project in any negative way. I’m just maintaining a stance against the project as an overall.”

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson challenged Stanley during the meeting, saying that what was on the agenda was not the funding of the overall project, just the funding for the demolition of the warehouse buildings. Nelson also stressed that the council did not vote on the certificates of obligation for a funding source for the City Hall project.

“I don’t understand. I think you and I need to have some discussion afterwards,” Nelson said. “I’d appreciate a little more of your time to understand better. If you don’t want to change the item, then I don’t understand why you are voting against it. Maybe you can help me understand.”

Officials with the city of Amarillo said that the site where the warehouses used to be will serve as the construction staging area as well as a finished parking lot for the new City Hall. Officials also said that no official date has been given on when demolition of the three warehouses will begin.