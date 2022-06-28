AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Amarillo City Council, officials unanimously approved a measure awarding a contract to AT&T to support the Amarillo Connected Broadband Project.

According to previous reports from MyHighPlains.com, city of Amarillo officials have been discussing this project for years, stemming from the need for quality broadband coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. A portion of the funds the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act went towards funding this project.

According to the meeting’s agenda, the contract approved during Tuesday’s meeting is one for fiber broadband internet service for use in the Amarillo Connected Broadband Project. Under the contract, AT&T will be awarded $2 million to complete the fiber broadband for the project.

