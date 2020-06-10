Amarillo City Council appoints Howard Smith mayor pro tem

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council has voted to appoint Howard Smith as the new mayor pro tem.
Smith serves as Place Four on the Amarillo City Council.
Freda Powell was the previous pro tem.
