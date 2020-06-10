Amarillo City Council appoints Howard Smith mayor pro tem

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council has voted to appoint Howard Smith as the new mayor pro tem.

Smith serves as Place Four on the Amarillo City Council.

Freda Powell was the previous pro tem.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss