AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the City of Amarillo, Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare will offer free microchipping at the shelter throughout the month of October.

The city said that free microchipping will be available at the shelter located at 3501 S Osage every Saturday in October, during its operating hours on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment will be necessary, according to the city, and each microchipping appointment will only take a few minutes.

“Microchipping helps improve the chances of an owner being reunited with their pet,” said the city, and “allows for peace of mind if your pet gets lost you have an additional form of identification.”

The department said in its announcement of the event that it is being hosted in celebration of National Chip Your Pet Month.

The city also noted that the AM&W Animal Welfare Officers will carry extra microchips in their units during October and will offer them free of charge to the owners of the pets they meet while performing their regular duties.

More information on Amarillo AM&W and its services can be found on its website, or through calling 806-378-9032.