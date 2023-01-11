AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare Advisory Board published the agenda for its first regular meeting of 2023, set for Wednesday at 5 p.m. in City Hall, including multiple department updates and the opportunity for public comment.

The agenda noted that the board is expected to discuss or receive reports on a number of matters or projects, including an activity report, a report on department staffing, and updates for the rescue, adoption, and community outreach programs.

Since the department’s last meeting in September 2022, it completed a month-long initiative aimed at providing free pet microchips to Amarillo residents as part of the Maddie’s Fund organization’s, “Return Home Challenge.” Officials with the department reported that over 800 animals were microchipped during that time, and described the project as a success.

Also since its last meeting, the department offered an update related to its partnership with the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine aimed at offering students the opportunity to provide, “hands-on, high-quality care of shelter pets.” In November 2022, officials said that the partnership led to students providing spaying/neutering and other health services for animals in the department’s care.